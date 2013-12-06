Charges against store clerk rejected in convenience store robbery

Charges of attempted second-degree murder have been dismissed against Dilrajpal Singh, 24, of Sulphur, the clerk at a Broad Street convenience store that was robbed on November 17.

The store's manager, Amirik Thind, 39, of Sulphur, may still be charged. His attorney in the case is Walter Sanchez.

According to investigators, Thind and Singh chased robbery suspect Matthew Taylor Simien, 19, of Lake Charles, out of the store and became involved in a struggle with Simien and his friend, 19-year-old Quincy Paul Landry.

The fight left Landry unconscious, Thind shot and Singh cut with a machete.



Three people involved in the case were originally charged with attempted second-degree murder. Thind and Singh, both of Sulphur, were originally booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder each. Simien was charged with theft of goods and attempted second-degree murder.

All three were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Landry was not charged in the case.



