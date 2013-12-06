Jaime Day sentenced to 30 years in prison

Jaime Day, the Lake Charles woman convicted of abusing her then 9-year-old stepson in March 2010, will serve 30 years in prison.

Judge Clayton Davis sentenced Jaime Friday morning, three weeks after she was found guilty on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile on November 13th.

Louisiana law states anyone convicted of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile faces a penalty of 0-40 years in prison with hard labor.

The biological father of the boy at the center of this child abuse case, Murry Day, plead no contest on November 22 to a lesser charge, one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. His sentencing is set for March 26, 2014.

Before sentencing, the defense called two witnesses to make pleas to Judge Clayton Davis on behalf of Jaime Day.

Bishop C.R Nugent, Former Pastor of LivingWay Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles.

"I knew Jaime since the day she was born. We do not know the Jaime Day that has been portrayed in the news as the newspaper... These people have been subjected to almost four years of constant harassment. I have never come to a court and testified for anyone else in my 50 something years.... Never felt like I should insert myself in the business of the courts... but the morals inside of me told me to come today and tell the truth as I know. I do not think that justice has prevailed. I've been waiting for one adult to be an adult and step forward and tell the truth. Have you seen this girl ever abuse a child."

Glenn Massey, Current Pastor of LivingWay Pentecostal Church.

"Ask for mercy. My dealing with Jaime has come with my nearly six years here at LivingWay.... She has not to my knowledge ever committed a crime and I ask for mercy. As her pastor I ask for mercy".

Then an emotional Jaime Day made her plea to Judge Davis.

"I Just ask that you have mercy. I just want to be a mom. Please have mercy on me. Thank you".

Assistant DA Lori Nunn made arguments to the judge for a maximum sentence, that the victim in this case, Jaime's former stepson, will have permanent damage from his experience including being at risk for different heart diseases, trust issues, and permanent physical and mental marks.

Nunn said that Jaime had good options to help the boy, saying since she was not her son, she could have told the boys father to come take him out of the house, she could have sent the boy to his biological family members.

Judge Davis asked Nunn if Jaime is a threat.

"She's a threat to any child anywhere or in her custody" Nunn responded.

Defense attorney Walter Sanchez said there is no evidence that Jaime has been involved in any criminal activity before. Sanchez said he didn't agree the evidence in this case shows Jaime is a danger to any other child.

Judge Davis said he didn't believe Jaime is a threat, but the circumstances thrust upon her she wasn't able to handle.

