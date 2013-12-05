McNeese Head Coach Matt Viator Seeking First Playoff Win

Now in his eighth season at the helm at McNeese, Head Coach Matt Viator has compiled a 62-26 overall record – third most victories in school history and fifth-most in conference history.

His 2013 team is 10-2 heading into Saturday's second round FCS playoff game against Jacksonville State. It's the most wins by a Cowboys' team since the 2009 campaign when McNeese finished 9-3 and won its league-record 13th conference championship.

This season, the Cowboys have broken or tied 24 individual or team records, including single-game, season and career for school, conference or national, and a handful of records are in jeopardy of being broken.