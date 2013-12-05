Local journalists honored at 4th annual Hector San Miguel Memorial Fund Awards

The 4th annual Hector San Miguel Memorial Fund Awards luncheon honored the loss of a Southwest Louisiana journalist.

The Hector San Miguel Memorial Award helps promote excellence in journalism and investigative reporting. This year, they honored Bill Leger, a Kinder native and longtime reporter and anchor in Beaumont, Texas.

Leger passed away in December 2012. There to accept the award on his behalf was his family, including his father who gave a special speech to honor the memory of his son and Hector San Miguel.

Awards committee member Kerry Andersen says it's something that made this year's event even more special.

"We had these two men that embodied the spirit of journalism," said Andersen. "And not just that but the spirit of life, family and Louisiana. Their spirits were so similar and what an honor it is to be able to say their names in the same sentence."

Also there to honor both Leger and San Miguel was former governor Edwin Edwards, who shared his personal experiences with the press. Although he says some weren't pleasant, he says the dedication of men like Leger and San Miguel is what the community needs.

"Every day in our lives, in our complex society, something is happening that we need to know about," said Edwards. "How do we find out about it? Journalists."

"[Leger's] legacy, we hope now lives on just like Hectors did in the same way," said Andersen. "We hope every year people go out and foster good journalism. I think that's what makes it a special event to everybody and two communities."

