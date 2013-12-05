James Bertrand arrested on drug charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

James Bertrand arrested on drug charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle on Kingsley St. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located 52-year-old James Bertrand Jr. in the driver's seat of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Upon making contact with Bertrand, officers noticed a plastic bag containing cocaine on the center console and a hypodermic needle on Bertrand's lap.

Bertrand was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting an Officer.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, with his bond set at
$2,060,000 by Judge Ron Ware.

According to authorities, this is the tenth time this year that the former Just for Jesus preacher has been arrested.

