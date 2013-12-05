South St. Antoine Street closed Dec. 6-7 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

South St. Antoine Street closed Dec. 6-7

(Source: MGN Online)
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Department of Traffic and Transportation:

Tom Carroll, the Director of the Public Works Department, has announced the closure of S. St. Antoine Street between W. Congress Street and Voorhies Street on Friday, December 6, at 6 p.m. until Saturday, December 7, at 5 p.m. for LUS Wastewater Collection to perform infrastructure repairs.

