Lafayette PD seek dollar store robbery suspects

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:

On December 4, at approximately 10 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery of a Dollar Store in the 900 block of North University Avenue.

According to employees, two suspects entered the business with shirts pulled over their faces and implying they were armed with handguns. The suspects stole money from the registers and purses and phones from the employees.

Both suspects were observed fleeing the business on foot. No employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspects are described as two black males, medium build, wearing camo and black coveralls.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspects to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.