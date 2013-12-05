Woman extricated from vehicle in Thursday crash

At about 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ryan Street and Sallier Street.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle lost control, jumped a curb and struck a traffic light pole at the intersection.

The Lake Charles Fire Department also responded in reference to a gas leak and to extricate the female driver. D.O.T.D. was called to repair the damaged light pole.

The driver was then transported to St. Patrick's Hospital and has since been released.

She was cited for careless operation. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this incident.

