CAT Team makes cocaine bust on I-10

At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for following too close on Interstate 10 Eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Henry Allen Winks, a 35-year-old black male of Baton Rouge, claimed to be traveling from Houston, Texas, to Baton Rouge.

Winks began acting suspiciously, and the detective requested permission to search the car. Winks gave his written permission.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 1 pound of cocaine in a black backpack under the passenger seat.

Winks was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute over 400 grams.

The estimated street value for the contraband is $60,000.

Bond has not been yet set in the case.



