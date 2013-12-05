Sulphur PD announces arrests from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4

The following is a news release from the Sulphur Police Department:

Sulphur Police Department has reported that from November 25 to December 4, officers of the department responded to nine traffic accidents reporting two injuries.

Officers responded to several other incidents resulting in four (4) arrests:

Cynthia Pelican Lucas, a White Female, 52, of Sulphur, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for theft of goods.

Austin Dean Pauley, a White Male, 21, of Sulphur, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for four outstanding warrants for distribution of CDS schedule II dugs and careless operation.

Ricky John Ashworth, a White Male, 18, of DeRidder, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for illegal possession of stolen things.

Donna Lee Carmouche, a White Female, 50, of Marksville, Louisiana, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for disturbing the peace by public intoxication.

