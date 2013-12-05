Sulphur PD conduct underage alcohol sting

The following is a news release from the Sulphur Police Department:

According to Chief Lewis Coats, four businesses within the City of Sulphur were given citations during an underage alcohol sting by the Sulphur Police Narcotic Division.

On November 20, the Narcotic Division working an Underage Alcohol Sting found four local businesses where an underage person was able to purchase alcohol. The clerks of Pilot Conoco, South Ruth Street; Valero, Henning @ Ruth Street; Bayou Food Store, Ruth Street; and Fifth Wheel Conoco, North Beglis Pwky were given citations.

Under Louisiana Law, R.S. 14:93.11 it is unlawful to sell alcoholic beverages to any person under twenty-one years of age. Unless such person is the lawful owner or lawful employee of an establishment to which the sale is being made and is accepting delivery pursuant to such ownership or employment. Lack of knowledge of the person's age shall not be a defense.

Whoever violates the provisions of this Section shall be fined not more than one hundred dollars or imprisoned for not more than six months or both.