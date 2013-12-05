St. Martinville man dies in Wednesday crash

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police, Troop I:

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I investigated a single vehicle crash on Wednesday on LA Highway 96 near Duchamp Road. The crash claimed the life of a St. Martinville man.

According to investigating Troopers, at 10:41 p.m. on Wednesday, 55-year-old Brady Hebert of St. Martinville was driving a 2001 Ford truck north LA Highway 96. For reasons still under investigation, Hebert traveled off the right side of the road, struck the ditch embankment which caused his vehicle to overturn.

Hebert was unrestrained when the crash occurred and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.