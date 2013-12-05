71-year-old woman tries to feed her judge husband antifreeze

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A helicopter crashes at Port Fourchon this morning. It's a Sikorsky S76, and it made a hard landing around 8:30. We are getting pictures from the area and will share them and info on what happened at noon. You can also access details HERE.

A 71-year-old woman has been arrested – her crime? Well authorities say she tried to poison her husband, a prominent local judge. Her poison of choice: antifreeze! One of our sister stations has been taking a look at the case and you can read more HERE.

While that is pretty cold-blooded, we do have something that is sure to warm your heart. It's about an elderly couple with an incredible love story – the kind you see in the movies. They were married for almost 65 years, and recently they died within hours of each other. It's a special story, and you'll see it at noon.

Plus, allergies and asthma are on the rise. Many doctors believe its linked to the way many parents are raising their children. It turns out, man's best friend may be the antidote.

In weather, Ben says expect generally overcast skies today with a few showers moving in later this afternoon. Rain chances will increase later this evening and overnight as the cold front approaches. How cold will it get? And how much rain can we expect tomorrow and into the weekend? Get the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.