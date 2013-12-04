Grambling names Broderick Fobbs new head coach

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - Grambling State has named current McNeese State tight ends coach Broderick Fobbs as the Tigers' next head coach.

Fobbs, whose hiring was announced Wednesday, will remain with McNeese through the Cowboys' second-round FCS playoff game Saturday. He'll then take over for Dennis "Dirt" Winston, who was Grambling's second interim coach of 2013.

Grambling closed a school-worst 1-11 campaign with a 40-17 loss to Southern in the Bayou Classic last Saturday.

The season will be most remembered for a walkout by players in protest of decrepit training conditions, long bus rides and the administration's handling of the program. The walkout resulted in Grambling forfeiting Jackson State's homecoming game.

The 39-year-old Fobbs was a Grambling running back under coach Eddie Robinson. He has also been an assistant coach at Northwestern State.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.