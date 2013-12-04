Police Chief Don Dixon reappointed to third term

Don Dixon will remain the city's top cop. The Lake Charles City Council unanimously approved to reappoint Dixon to another six-year term as Chief of Police -- a position he's held for 12 years.

Dixon thanked the council and acknowledged it's a team effort.

"Thank you. Most importantly, I want to thank my men and women. I'm honored and proud to lead them. They are the best. Thank you," said Chief Dixon.

"Chief Dixon has managed the department to a level of professionalism I think that is the best in the state, if not in the southeast. And I'm very proud of the job he has done and work his men and women have done under his leadership," said Mayor Randy Roach.

Dixon's third term as chief begins January 1st.