Lafayette PD seek bank robbery suspect

The following is a news release from the Lafayette Police Department:

On December 3, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to a simple robbery at the bank located in the 1000 block of Johnston Street.

The suspect entered the bank and approached the teller. Once at the counter, the suspect reached over and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from where the teller was counting money. The suspect then fled the bank on foot. The suspect did not display a weapon and the clerk was not injured.

The suspect is a white male, medium build wearing a black shirt.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.