Cell Phones for Soldiers donates to Fort Polk - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cell Phones for Soldiers donates to Fort Polk

(Source: Fort Polk Public Affairs Office) (Source: Fort Polk Public Affairs Office)
(Source: Fort Polk Public Affairs Office) (Source: Fort Polk Public Affairs Office)
FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) -

The following is a news release from the Fort Polk Public Affairs Office:

On Tuesday, Cell Phones for Soldiers donated 3,000 calling cards to be distributed to Fort Polk deployed Soldiers and their families.

Cell Phones for Soldiers is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services to active-duty military members and veterans.

The calling cards will benefit Soldiers and Families from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, many of whom are currently serving in Afghanistan.

Powered by Frankly