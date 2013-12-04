Cell Phones for Soldiers donates to Fort Polk

The following is a news release from the Fort Polk Public Affairs Office:

On Tuesday, Cell Phones for Soldiers donated 3,000 calling cards to be distributed to Fort Polk deployed Soldiers and their families.

Cell Phones for Soldiers is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services to active-duty military members and veterans.

The calling cards will benefit Soldiers and Families from the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, many of whom are currently serving in Afghanistan.