DeRidder bank robbery suspects arrested

Both suspects have been arrested in the robbery of the First Federal Bank in DeRidder.

The DeRidder Police Department, with assistance from the Beauregard and Vernon Parish Sheriff's Offices, took Patrick Michael Peterson and Misty Dawn Keen into custody.

Peterson turned himself in to DeRidder Police, while Keen was arrested by Deputies with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office. The arrests were made without incident.

The stolen vehicle in the case was recovered in Vernon Parish.

The investigation is ongoing.

