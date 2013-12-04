Miss Louisiana talks to students about bullying

Jaden Leach, the reigning Miss Louisiana, spoke at St. Margaret Catholic School in Lake Charles on Tuesday as part of her tour of the state. She talked to students about the long-term effects of bullying and the pain it causes.

Leach shared some of her own experiences with students. She discussed being bullied while growing up and how to handle such situations.

"Just look at me. Growing up, I was picked on for everything in the book, and here I am, standing here as Miss Louisiana, basically being an example (that) no matter if they pick on you, you can do anything you set your mind to," Leach said.

