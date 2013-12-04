Rotary Club of Welsh gives students thousands of books

It's a big operation in a small town.

The Rotary Club of Welsh welcomed an 18 Wheeler full of educational books.

"We're talking thousands: 23 pallets. Each box could have 24 to 40 books in them," said Clarence Prudhomme, former District Governor for Rotary District 6200.

The International Orthodox Christian Charities organization donated the millions of dollars worth of textbooks, and the Rotary Club is in charge of distribution.

"Our hope is that these teachers, if they're teaching a subject, they'll use these books to give to the students for additional material," said Prudhomme.

The books are for students grades K-6. There's music, health and wellness, and even Spanish books.

Private schools can make the decision to use the books permanently. While public schools can't use the books as the primary lesson, the hope is that students will take the books home for additional resources.

"It will definitely open their eyes to having books," said Shelly Leblanc, president of the Rotary Club of Welsh. "It's something we don't think about, but some people don't have books in their home."

The Rotary Club will help distribute the books in January.

The books will go to schools as far North as DeRidder, close to the Texas line, and near the New Orleans area.

"We do this in our battle to help fight literacy," said Prudhomme. "We do this to try and help the education level in our district and this is a great source to do that."

Some books will also be distributed to jails, preschools, and nurseries.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.