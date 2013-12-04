Stepfather charged in Acadia Parish drowning death - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Stepfather charged in Acadia Parish drowning death

Skylar Lee Credeur. (Source: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office) Skylar Lee Credeur. (Source: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)
ACADIA PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Kerry Wayne Bertrand, 43, has been charged with manslaughter in the drowning death of Skylar Lee Credeur, his 20-year-old stepdaughter.

A bill of information was filed against Bertrand to ensure that he will remain incarcerated until a grand jury can indict him, the Associated Press reports. The grand jury is not expected to convene until December 17.

Credeur had filed a protective order against Bertrand about a week before her death.

According to authorities, Bertrand was found hiding in the attic of Credeur's home, where she drowned.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

