Stepfather charged in Acadia Parish drowning death

Kerry Wayne Bertrand, 43, has been charged with manslaughter in the drowning death of Skylar Lee Credeur, his 20-year-old stepdaughter.

A bill of information was filed against Bertrand to ensure that he will remain incarcerated until a grand jury can indict him, the Associated Press reports. The grand jury is not expected to convene until December 17.

Credeur had filed a protective order against Bertrand about a week before her death.

According to authorities, Bertrand was found hiding in the attic of Credeur's home, where she drowned.

