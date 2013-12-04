Children found sleeping in room with a corpse

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Police have now identified two suspects in the robbery of the First Federal Bank of DeRidder on Monday. We'll share their names and a have a description of the car they may be driving at noon. In the meantime, you can read more about the investigation HERE.

A bizarre story coming from one of our sister stations – children found sleeping in a room with a corpse! Check it out HERE.

Also today, the liver has the important function of clearing the body of toxins, and when it doesn't work correctly, it can be deadly. Testing for liver disease used to be painful, but a new test could change that for a lot of people.

Plus, a Texas middle school is under fire after students say they were banned from speaking Spanish in class.

In weather, Ben tells me rain is unlikely for most areas today, but there could be a quick passing shower for some. We'll have another warm night, but things start to change on Thursday and then there's the weekend – which could be very rainy and cold. You can get all the info during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!