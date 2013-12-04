DeRidder PD identify bank robbery suspect

The DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office have identified the suspects in the robbery of First Federal Bank on North Pine Street in DeRidder.

The first suspect was identified as Patrick Michael Peterson, whose last known residence was in the Merryville and Evans area.

Peterson was last seen with Misty Dawn Keen, a.k.a. "Misty Brittain," of Anacoco, prior to the robbery. The suspects are believed to be driving a blue 2006 Buick Lacrosse with the Louisiana license plate TCB075.



Peterson has been charged with Simple Robbery. Keen has been charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Both suspects are still at large. If you have any information regarding these persons' whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 337-462-8918 or the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911.

