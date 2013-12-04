Louisiana Traveler - Zigler's Christmas Festival of Trees - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Traveler - Zigler's Christmas Festival of Trees

A Christmas tradition in Jeff Davis Parish is coming to a close at the end of this year.  Southwest Louisiana residents have been enjoying Zigler Museum's Christmas Festival for almost four decades.  However, this is the last year it will be held.  Museum director Dolores Spears says the museum is moving to the All West building in downtown Jennings and the Christmas Tree festival will end.

"The carousel is a great favorite which Ronnie Collins designed and built," said Spears.  "It belongs to Cynthia Ivy and it will go back to her home.  Winnie the Pooh characters go back to the first Christmas Festival and were made many years ago."

There's a snow village that was donated years ago, carefully set up among the various themed trees.

"We have a little German tree and then we do the red and green and different themes.  This year, we just put a lot of decorations that have been left over from the years and put them on the trees."

There is a flocked tree in memory of Ruth Zigler, the museum's namesake.  On that tree are many ornaments purchased almost 40 years ago.   While she enjoyed setting up this year's trees with her volunteers, Spears says it's a bittersweet moment for her as she'll soon retire as museum director.

"This has been a part of my life and part of my family's life for many years.  So my Christmas times here with my family and my grandchildren have been very very dear to us.

Zigler's Christmas Festival continues through December.  The museum is located at 411 Clara St. in Jennings.  It's open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

