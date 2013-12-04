LC Carriage business gears up for busy holiday season

A lot of people had their doubts about carriage rides in Lake Charles. However, a local business has not only proved them wrong but it is also thriving.

J & R Carriage of Lake Charles is gearing up for its busiest month.

"I tell everybody... I can't even call it a job because it's too much fun," said Linda O'Dell of J & R Carriage.

The drivers admit the hardest part of the job is Southwest Louisiana's unpredictable weather. They say the colder the better.

"I think a lot of it is that when it is couples they like to cuddle and get under the covers with the blanket and just enjoy the ride," said O'Dell.

They also say the slower the better. The ride takes customers down Shell Beach Drive, where they share stories about the historic homes. And if the lights don't get you in the holiday spirit, maybe a singing carriage driver will.

"I like to sing to my customers as I take them for a ride. I entertain them with Christmas carols. They seem to like it," said Tabitha Monceaux.

With nine carriages operating up and down Shell Beach, they ask drivers to be cautious and patient.

"We will have a lot of people on Shell Beach and we ask drivers to be real careful so we have a safe holiday this year and no accidents," said Justin Gill, J & R Carriage Owner.

