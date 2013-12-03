McNeese Gearing up for First Postseason Game Since 2009

LAKE CHARLES – It's been four years since the McNeese
State Cowboys have played in the playoffs but the drought comes to a halt this
Saturday when the 6th-seeded Pokes host No. 20/21 Jacksonville State at 6:05 in
a second round FCS Division I playoff game.
The winner will play the winner of the Eastern
Washington-South Dakota State game in a quarterfinal matchup on Dec. 14.
"Certainly excited about the opportunity we have," said
head coach Matt Viator who will be coaching in his fourth playoff game as McNeese's
leader. "I'm real excited about the way
our kids came back yesterday (Sunday).
We had a full practice yesterday afternoon and now we're back on normal
schedule. We had a good Thanksgiving
break but not we're ready to get going again."
The Cowboys (10-2) were awarded a first round bye after
being named the No. 6 national seed. A
bye before starting postseason play is something new to the team.
"It's great to have it," said Viator. "We were able to do a lot of fundamental work
last week because we didn't know who we were going to play. It was almost like a mini-camp for us."
McNeese will be looking to snap a four-game skid in the
playoffs after dropping first round games in 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2009.
"Anybody would like to win when you've lost the last
few," said Viator. "I think more
importantly for me, if you go back and look at those games, we didn't play
good. What I hope to do and what I've
talked to the players about last week and yesterday is, let's try to prepare
ourselves to play as good as we can play and if it's not good enough, we'll go
home. But what we want to do, my
objective is, is to try to get us to play the best we can play and we'll see
what happens. The common theme in those
losses is we didn't play real good.
Hopefully we can change that."
Jacksonville State (10-3), a member of the Ohio Valley
Conference and former member of the old Southland Football League, defeated
Samford 55-14 to earn its right to play in Cowboy Stadium, a place where
McNeese is 4-0 against the Gamecocks.
"Jacksonville State has a really good team obviously,"
said Viator. "They played really good on
Saturday. Their quarterback can run and
throw, which is always a little scary.
He's a 6-2, 200-pound kid that's a great athlete and can throw it around
a little bit. The tailback is really
good. His numbers are similar to
(Marcus) Wiltz's, but he's a good football player."
McNeese has never lost to the Gamecocks in seven previous
meetings.
"We all know historically that McNeese State is a
name that you know in FCS football, and they have always been good and been in
the playoffs," said first-year JSU head coach Bill Clark. "It is just a good program and if you look at
their offense, you look at an offense that is comparable to Tennessee State
from the way they run the ball. You add
in that the quarterback is the Offensive Player of the Year in their conference
and you have speed at wide receiver and a running back that has led the
conference in rushing, so offensively they are good.
"Defensively, they are very solid and their record
indicates how good they are, and they are pretty good at stopping the run. They have a kicker who can put it in the back
of the endzone, and they have a really good returner. It is what you would expect going into the
second round. They are a high seed and
we know we have our work cutout for us by going on the road."
McNeese will carry an 11-14 all-time playoff record into
Saturday's game while making its SLC record 15th appearance. JSU is making its fourth FCS playoff
appearance and will play in its first-ever game past the first round. The Gamecocks are the first Ohio Valley Conference
team McNeese has played in the postseason.
Tickets for Saturday's are on sale but going fast. The McNeese State ticket office is open from
8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seats and $41
for premium seating (Touchdown Club, Blue and Gold seating). Tickets can also be purchased online by going
to McNeeseSports.com or by calling the ticket office at 337-562-4MSU.