CORRECTION: Escapee in custody in Vermillion Parish

An earlier alert sent by KPLC 7 News stated Christopher Dyson was captured in Cameron Parish. This is not accurate. Dyson turned himself in to Vermillion authorities earlier today.

KPLC 7 News regrets the error.

From earlier:

Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office officials confirm that Christopher Dyson, the inmate who escaped from the Vermilion Parish Jail this past weekend, has been taken into custody.

Dyson was not taken into custody in Cameron Parish.



Dyson was working as at trustee when he scaled a fence Saturday morning in the Vermillion Parish Jail's laundry room.

Dyson was jailed on drug charges.

