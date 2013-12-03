New partnership encourages culinary arts career

On Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish School Board and College Street Vocational Center announced a collaboration with Lycée Professional Louis Guilloux.

It's a partnership that will encourage students to pursue careers in culinary arts.

The Vocational Center already has a culinary arts program, but this new partnership could also encourage a student exchange program where students get to travel abroad to France.

