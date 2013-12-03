L'Auberge builds 9-foot tall gingerbread house - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

L'Auberge builds 9-foot tall gingerbread house

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles has constructed a 9-foot tall gingerbread house to help promote their ongoing fundraiser benefiting KPLC's Community Christmas.

L'Auberge is selling gingerbread cookies for $3 and donating the proceeds to the program.

"We have award-winning pastry chefs here that put together this almost life-size gingerbread house. It's over nine feet tall and has thousands of pounds of sugar and gingerbread," said Kerry Andersen, Director of Media Relations and Public Affairs at L'Auberge.

"You can also stop by and pick up one of our delicious Christmas cookies and desserts and lattes. They're just three dollars. One is a Christmas tree, and one is a snowflake, and we are giving the entire proceeds to every cookie sold to KPLC's Community Christmas," said Andersen.

The "life-size" gingerbread house was made using 224 pounds of dough and 130 pounds of icing.

