UL Lafayette announces holiday events

The following is a news release from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette:

The following upcoming holiday events have been announced at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette:



Holiday Pottery Sale: December 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. and December 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Room 116 of Fletcher Hall on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Proceeds will benefit the Department of Visual Arts at UL Lafayette.

Christmas concert: December 5 at 7:30 p.m. in Angelle Hall on the UL Lafayette campus. The performance will feature the UL Lafayette Chorale and Chamber Singers, the UL Lafayette Wind Emsemble and the UL Lafayette Symphony Orchestra. Admission is free.

Holiday book sale: December 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the UL Lafayette Alumni Center, located at 600 St. Mary Blvd. Zachary Richard will perform at the event.

Victorian holiday fundraiser: December 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the UL Lafayette Alumni Center, located at 600 St. Mary Blvd. The English Department is hosting the event, which will feature musical and literary entertainment, refreshments and door prizes. Faculty, staff and the general public are encouraged to wear 19th Century attire. Admission is $25.