Male employees at Women & Children’s Hospital get scruffy for a cause

The following is a news release from Women & Children's Hospital:

Twenty male employees at Women & Children's Hospital (WCH) grew beards throughout the month of November in order to show their support for men's health and Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

Chief Executive Officer, and No Shave November participant, Bryan S. Bateman initiated the contest in order to show the hospital's support in the fight against Prostate Cancer.

Before photos were taken of all participants on October 31, and the facial hair began growing. No Shave November participants did a great job of keeping patients informed of why they were looking ‘scruffy for a cause'. Out of the twenty participants, three winners were selected on December 2nd at the WCH's first Beard Pageant.

Charles Buchert, Human Resources Director received the title of ‘'Sketchiest Beard', Bryan S. Bateman, CEO won the title of ‘Bad Santa Beard' and Brian McClain, Cath Lab Director was recognized as the Grand Champion and now bears the title; ‘2013 Manliest Man on Campus'.

The winner received a luxurious traditional hot towel shave and haircut from 1740 Barbier, located at L'Auberge Casino Resort, a ‘Manliest Man on Campus' sash which was donated by the Senior Circle Ambassadors, and most importantly; a donation in their name given to the American Cancer Society's Prostate Cancer Research.

According to the American Cancer Society, Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer among men, excluding skin cancer. The following are the most common symptoms of prostate cancer: weak or interrupted flow of urine, urinating often (especially at night), difficulty urinating or holding back urine, inability to urinate, pain or burning when urinating, blood in the urine or semen, nagging pain in the back, hips, or pelvis because cancer has spread to the bones and painful ejaculation.

In general, all men are at risk for prostate cancer. However, there are specific risk factors that increase the likelihood that certain men will develop the disease, including the following: age, race, diet obesity, environmental exposures, having a vasectomy, family history of prostate cancer and genetic factors.

For more information on prostate cancer please talk to your physician, contact the American Cancer Society or visit www.women-childrens.com and click on the health resources tab.