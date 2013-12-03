Calcasieu hunting club gives back to U.S. Army vets

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:



A Calcasieu Parish hunting club provided a group of U.S. Army veterans access to deer and hog hunting last month in an effort to thank the wounded warriors (WW) for their service.



The Good Neighbor Hunting Club, just north of Gillis, is enrolled in the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), overseen by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).



The club members have been successful in managing their deer herd for quality bucks through habitat management and selective harvest. In the past, the club has shared their fortune through youth hunting events, handicap events and for the last two years, wounded warrior events.



The four veterans in attendance at the Nov. 2 hunt included: Charles "Chuck" Williams, Sergeant 1st class, retired, of Leesville, La.; Mike Chesne, Master Sergeant, retired, of Alexandria, La.; Eric Broussard, Staff Sergeant, retired, of Lake Charles, La.; Josh Droddy, Sergeant, retired, of Dry Creek, La.



The hunt was sponsored by the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), hosted by the Good Neighbor Hunting Club, and facilitated by NWTF and club members. LDWF provided promotional items and information packets for the hunters and assistance from biologist staff from the Lake Charles field office.



Anyone wishing to donate gift items for next year's WW hunt at Good Neighbor may contact LDWF biologist Kori Legleu at 337-491-2575. Anyone wishing to plan a WW hunt of their own may contact Chuck Williams of the Wounded Warriors Association of East Texas at Viperdrill39@yahoo.com or 337-378-3210.

