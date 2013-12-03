Two charged with failure to register as sex offenders - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two charged with failure to register as sex offenders

Mark Williams. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Mark Williams. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Glen Parker. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Glen Parker. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two Lake Charles men have been arrested and charged with failure to register as sex offenders.

Mark Williams, 54, was arrested after deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office observed him walking across the yard of a home on Harless St. in Lake Charles. The police were conducting extra patrols on November 29 at 7 a.m. when Williams was spotted.

When approached by officers, Williams fled and forced his way into the home. Williams was apprehended, and while being investigated, it was discovered that the address on his Louisiana sex offender identification card was outdated and that he had moved without notifying the proper authorities within three days, as required by law.

Williams, who was convicted of sexual battery in Calcasieu Parish in March 1989, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Bond was set at $3,000 by Judge Richard Wilson.

 

In a separate incident on December 1, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a truck at the intersection of E. McNeese St. and Kirkman St. 

Deputies spoke to the driver, later identified as Glen Parker, 33, of Lake Charles, and it was discovered he did not possess any form of identification, which is required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Parker, who was convicted of first degree rape of a juvenile in Oklahoma in November 2004, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. 

He was released on a $5,000 bond set by Judge Richard Wilson.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly