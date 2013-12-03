Two charged with failure to register as sex offenders

Two Lake Charles men have been arrested and charged with failure to register as sex offenders.

Mark Williams, 54, was arrested after deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office observed him walking across the yard of a home on Harless St. in Lake Charles. The police were conducting extra patrols on November 29 at 7 a.m. when Williams was spotted.

When approached by officers, Williams fled and forced his way into the home. Williams was apprehended, and while being investigated, it was discovered that the address on his Louisiana sex offender identification card was outdated and that he had moved without notifying the proper authorities within three days, as required by law.

Williams, who was convicted of sexual battery in Calcasieu Parish in March 1989, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Bond was set at $3,000 by Judge Richard Wilson.



In a separate incident on December 1, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a truck at the intersection of E. McNeese St. and Kirkman St.

Deputies spoke to the driver, later identified as Glen Parker, 33, of Lake Charles, and it was discovered he did not possess any form of identification, which is required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Parker, who was convicted of first degree rape of a juvenile in Oklahoma in November 2004, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

He was released on a $5,000 bond set by Judge Richard Wilson.

