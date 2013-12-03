Flames shooting out of a faucet!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Imagine flames shooting out of your water faucet! One Louisiana family just made that startling discovery, and now they're drinking bottled water until experts figure out what's happening. You can read more HERE, and see the whole story at noon.

Also today, LASIK is the most popular vision correcting surgery in the world – millions of Americans have had it. But now some people are finding it actually makes their vision worse over time.

Plus, a six-year-old has a passion for science, and now his smarts have landed him in classes with advanced high school students in an early college entrance program.

In weather, after a foggy morning Ben tells me we can expect warming temperatures to return – well into the upper 70's this afternoon with some sunshine. Will we get more fog overnight? What about our rain chances as get further into the work week? You can get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon, or you can read more HERE.

