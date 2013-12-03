Carlyss murder trial postponed

The trial of a man accused of killing another man off of LA Highway 27 in Carlyss back in 2011 has been pushed to March 17.



David Caleb Fontenot, 23, was set to go on trial Monday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and solicitation for murder, but his defense attorney requested a continuance.

Robert Shelton has only recently signed on as counsel for Fontenot and cites that as the reason for asking for the delay. However, State District Judge Kent Savoie stated on Monday he will not grant any more continuances in this case.



Fontenot is accused of shooting 20-year-old Stephin Bergeron to death in 2011. Fontenot's co-defendant, Devin Badon, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in June.

