Leesville water bill problems

If you live in Leesville, you may have been giving your water bill a double take lately.

The finance supervisor for the city, Tracy Johnson, reports computers shut down in the midst of printing out bills for the month - causing incorrect bills to be sent out. He says bills for the month of October were sent out instead of those for November.

Since city officials are aware of the glitch, Leesville water customers will have some extra time to make payments for November.

Johnson expects residents will receive their corrected bill by Friday.

