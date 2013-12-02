McNeese professor receives national Adviser Award

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

Dr. Henry B. Sirgo, professor of political science at McNeese State University, has been honored with one of two national Pi Sigma Alpha's Chapter Adviser Recognition Awards for 2013.

These awards are intended to recognize faculty members who have served as advisers to their chapters of the national political science honor society with extraordinary dedication, commitment and leadership for a long period of time.

Sirgo - the founding adviser to the Chi Psi chapter at McNeese - has been a full-time faculty member at McNeese since 1976. He has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of New Orleans and his master's degree and doctorate in American government from Florida State University. He is a charter member of the Pi Sigma Alpha chapter at UNO.

Sirgo was a Fulbright Scholar who taught 10 months at a university in Seoul, Korea, and also a recipient of a Fulbright-Hayes grant for advanced study in China for five weeks.