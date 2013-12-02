Coach Viator talks Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks looked very good against Samford with a 55-14 win. And they will come bearing the very thing McNeese has had trouble with all season, a quarterback who can run and throw. But, it doesn't stop there, JSU has a freshman wide receiver who has set the school freshman record for catches and receiving yards in a single season. Coach Viator says this team looks a lot like West Alabama.

"It's a great opportunity for us and our player. Defensively, they remind me a lot of West Alabama, when you look at their set-up, they're really talented on the back end. Then they have some guys that can cover some ground and run around a little bit. It's going to be a tough challenge. Special teams wise, their kicker is obviously really good, when you go 22 out of 26 for the season, that's good. And then they had a really good night the other night, number 4 did returning, which now has brought something else, and is scaring us too." -McNeese Head Coach Matt Viator