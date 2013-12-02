Longtime local law enforcement agent passes away

A man who spent 56 years in local law enforcement has passed away.



William "Bill" Miller, 73, served as a Calcasieu Parish Deputy under four different administrations. He later served as a Deputy Ward 3 Marshall.

Funeral services for Miller will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Refuge Temple Ministries on Spring St. in Lake Charles. Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

