S.J. Welsh Ukulele Band, Orchestra to perform

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Its Christmas time at your library and those who love the music of the season can enjoy two performances by the talented students from the S.J. Welsh Ukulele Band and the S.J. Welsh Orchestra.

The S.J. Welsh Ukulele Band will perform a selection of holiday songs for the public on Saturday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Central Library located at 301 W. Claude Street in Lake Charles.

The S.J. Welsh Orchestra will immediately follow with a holiday performance at 2:00 p.m.

The performances are free and open to all ages of the public.

For more information contact the Central Library Children's Department at 721-7117.

For a list of library programming, check out the calendar of events at www.calcasieulibrary.org.