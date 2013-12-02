DeQuincy Railroad Museum to receive $15,000 grant

The DeQuincy Railroad Museum has been approved to receive a $15,000 grant from the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The money will go toward the continuation of renovation projects, including the refurbishing of the museum's exterior exhibits, including a 1914 steam locomotive, two cabooses and a 1945 Pullman Passenger Coach.

During the past three years, the museum made improvements to its exterior lighting, highway signs, display cases and landscaping.

"It is critical to the future of the museum to ensure the quality of the exhibits and condition of the building, which is a unique addition to the attractions and museums in Southwest Louisiana," said Shelley Johnson, executive director of the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more information on the museum, visit www.dequincyrailroadmuseum.com.