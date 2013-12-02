APPJ releases agenda for Dec. 2 meeting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

APPJ releases agenda for Dec. 2 meeting

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The following agenda has been released by the Allen Parish Police Jury:

ALLEN PARISH POLICE JURY- DECEMBER 2, 2013

REGULAR MEETING-6:30 p.m.

 

  1. Open Session
  2. Invocation
  3. Pledge of Allegiance
  4. Public Hearing to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Pickering Road and a portion of Dave Smith Road.
  5. Discuss and consider adopting an Ordinance to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Pickering Road and a portion of Dave Smith Road.
  6. Public Hearing to discuss trenching on parish roads.
  7. Discuss and consider adopting an Ordinance concerning trenching on parish roads.
  8. Approve minutes of the meetings held November 4, 2013.
  9. Recommendations from Committees.
  • Finance Committee
  • Road Committee
  • Homeland Security/OEP
  • Other Committees
  • $25,000.00 to rewire the Allen Council on Aging office;
  • $25,000 for fire fighting appliances (Y-gates, hose nozzles, hoses, hand tool) for  Ward 4 Fire District 3; and
  • $23,000.00 to purchase a maintenance truck for Northwest Allen Parish Waterworks District.
  • David S. Cloud d/b/a Cajun Dave's Grocery, Oberlin
  • Sunview Mart, LLC d/b/a Trading Post, Kinder
  • The Corner Store of Elizabeth, LLC d/b/a The Corner Store, Elizabeth
  1. Recognize Pat Jones, Allen Council on Aging, to discuss annual 5311 grant application.
  2. Discuss and consider applying for the following LGAP Grants:
  1. Discuss and consider request of Purchasing Agent-take necessary action.
  2. Amend 2013 Budget.
  3. Discuss and consider engagement of Stutzman & Gates as auditors for 2013.
  4. Discuss and consider adopting a Resolution for the 5311 Grant Application for Rural Transportation for 2014 (Allen Council on Aging).
  5. Discuss and consider adopting a resolution to participate in the Enterprise Zone Program.
  6. Discuss and consider adopting a resolution outlining the 2014 Holiday Schedule.
  7. Approve the 2014 Capital Outlay Budget.
  8. Discuss and consider adopting a Resolution in favor of a parish wide Fire Act Grant to upgrade the Statewide Radio System.
  9. Discuss enforcement of Ordinance No. 5507 concerning stealing road signs.
  10. Discuss Hospital Retrofit Project and Project Manager Chris Berti.
  11. Discuss VEOPS Lease.
  12. Discuss and consider reappointing Jason Smith as Commission for the Bayou Blue Drainage District #1 for a five year beginning January 1, 2014.
  13. Call for a public hearing to reduce the speed limit on Rester Road to 35 mph.
  14. Discuss and consider applications for liquor and beer permits for 2014:
  1. Report on Inmate housing.
  2. Report on Airport.
  3. Comments or report from Jurors, District Attorney and Office Staff.
Powered by Frankly