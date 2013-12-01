Another Arctic blast possible for SWLA!

The official start of "Meteorological Winter" kicks off today. Mother Nature apparently did not get the memo. Looks like the first week of the season will average temperatures well above normal. Take a look at the first image on the right. High temperatures look to average some 10 degrees or more above normal. This will mean highs in the mid to upper 70s across Southwest Louisiana.

The Arctic front that will move south will begin to affect our local weather towards midweek. Look for winds and clouds to be on the increase on your Wednesday. We will continue to remain warm. The second image on the right indicates forecasted high temperatures Wednesday. Notice temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s.

Thursday will be the last of the warmer weather. Look for temperatures to warm into the 70s ahead of the front. Computer models indicate rain chances going up! The third image on the right shows the rain increasing across the region.

This weekend we will have a classic overrunning pattern developing. The strong cold front will stall to our south allowing several rounds of precipitation.

We will have to keep a close eye on this through the week. A few computer models indicate that some of the precipitation could fall in the form of some freezing drizzle or freezing rain in our northern locations. We are still far enough away from the forecast period, but stay tuned to the latest weather information as we move through the week. The final image shows the Arctic airmass moving into our region. This upcoming weekend looks to feature cold and wet weather.

Stay tuned for more updates to the forecast this week.