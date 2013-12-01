Locals choose thrift stores for holiday shopping

The malls may be filled with holiday sales with some shoppers are heading to stores where they can always score a deal; thrift stores.

Just take the Lake Charles Salvation Army. Major David Craddock says thrift store shoppers can always find a bargain.

"This isn't just a thrift store," said Craddock. "You're not looking at low-end things. This is a store that anybody can buy and you'd be surprised at the bargains you can find."

Thrift stores have become a popular place to shop for those who want to get gently used quality gifts for half the retail price.

Thrift shopper Kilah Williams says she loves thrift stores.

"I would definitely recommend them because they're always cheaper," said Williams. "You don't even have to wait for a sale and sometimes thrift stores do have sales and they're even better."

Like many shoppers looking for a steal on holiday gifts and holiday outfits, Williams, who was in town visiting her family from Baylor University in Texas, said she prefers shopping in thrift stores not just for gifts, but a way to score quality fashion pieces that make her look like a million bucks for only a few bucks.

"I really enjoy thrift shopping because you can find clothes here and wear them and no one else will have them," said Williams. "You won't look like the magazines, you can look better than the magazines and no one else will have what you have on."

One of the great things about thrift shopping is getting name brand items for half the price. While Williams was out shopping for herself and eyeing possible gift ideas, she says her last thrift store buy was for her room.

"I bought an antique chair at a thrift store," said Williams. "It was orange velvet and very retro and very fun so, I got it for my room."

Holiday deals with prices that are considered steals.

