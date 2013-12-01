Shoppers stress over less time to buy holiday gifts

Last year Thanksgiving fell on Nov. 22nd. This year it was the 28th, which means six less days of shopping.

It's the shortest number of days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Black Friday usually kicks off the holiday shopping craze, which has some shoppers feeling even more stressed.

"I know for me personally, it's a lot," said Director of Marketing and Business Development for Prien lake Mall, Nikki Buxton. "You're just trying to get everything done and you don't want to leave anyone out."

Some shoppers said with close to a full week lost, there's no time left to spare.

"It's like you want to shop and try to get the best deal now before stuff starts running out," said Nicole Decuir.

Others said the smaller gap makes it more financially difficult.

"I don't have enough time to get the money I need," said Christopher Hoyt.

But even with a few weeks to cram, there's still those that choose to skip the deals to skip the stress.

"I start early actually," said Sharon Rion. "I start before Thanksgiving so I don't have that problem."

"I don't like being around as much people, because it's such a big hassle," said Carissa Shaw. "I'd rather get everything done by myself."

And for everyone else, it's a race to make up for time lost.

"A lot of people probably haven't realized that it's such a short time now and we're just trying to cram it in," said Buxton.

The last time Thanksgiving and Christmas was this close together was in 2002.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.