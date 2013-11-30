By UL-Lafayette SID Brian McCann:

Ragin' Cajuns Accept R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Invitation

For the third year in a row, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team will be bowling in New Orleans after formally receiving an invitation to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl following Saturday's home game vs. ULM. The Cajuns will play a yet to be determined opponent from Conference USA on Saturday, Dec. 21 beginning at 8:00 p.m. CST in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The bid was presented to the Ragin' Cajuns by New Orleans Bowl president and CEO Jay Cicero and promptly accepted by Ragin' Cajuns head coach Mark Hudspeth.

"No matter what happened (in the game), we came tonight to invite you back to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl," Cicero told the Cajuns in the locker room after the game.

"You guys deserve the bid. Even though it didn't go your way tonight, it was a heckuva game and you've had a heckuva season. We are a Louisiana Bowl and we're always pulling for our Louisiana teams.

"We're proud to have the Ragin' Cajuns back for a third season," Cicero added.

"I want to congratulate our student-athletes and coaches for their third straight invitation to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, it is quite an accomplishment" Louisiana athletics director Scott Farmer said. "We are happy to be going back to New Orleans for what is quickly becoming a pre-holiday ritual for our fans. They have turned out in large numbers in each of the past two years and I am certain that they will paint the quarter red again this year."

"We are excited to receive our third straight bowl invitation and especially happy to be heading back to the R+L Carries New Orleans Bowl," Louisiana head coach Mark Hudspeth said. "We look forward to another great bowl experience that includes our fans taking over the great city of New Orleans and playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Our team and fans will be ready."

Louisiana is quickly building a history with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The Ragin' Cajuns snapped a 41-year bowl-less stretch in 2011 when they defeated San Diego State, 32-30, on a last-second 50-yard field goal by Brett Baer.

Last year, Terrance Broadway was named the MVP after throwing for 316 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 108 yards and a score in the Cajuns 43-34 victory over East Carolina.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl are asked to download a form off of RaginCajuns.com or by picking one up at the Cajundome ticket office. The deadline date for RCAF members and season ticket holders to submit applications and receive seating priority is Friday, Dec. 6.