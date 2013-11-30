Local stores encourage shoppers to support small businesses - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local stores encourage shoppers to support small businesses

(Source: MGN Online/Antony Worrall) (Source: MGN Online/Antony Worrall)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

While Internet and big business shopping is where many people get holiday gifts, Southwest Louisiana businesses said don't count them out just yet.

"The dollars stay in our community and that's really important," said Crave Co-Owner, Melanie McMullen.

Small Business Saturday launched in 2010. The intention is to have local shoppers find deals at their local stores.

Crave is one of the newest stores in the lake area. It offers items like custom gift baskets, fine cheese, and natural products.

"We are the only place in Southwest Louisiana that has olive oils and balsamic on tap," said McMullen.

On the clothing side, Mimosa owner Lauren Monroe said the boutique offers unique clothing at prices for everyone.

"You'll look different, you'll stand out from the crowd, and you're not going to see the same dress at a party," said Monroe.

But it's not all about one-of-a-kind items local shops offer. Small business owners said it's also about supporting local jobs.

"It's great to support local so we can have more economic growth here in town," said Monroe.

At Limelite, everything can be found from clothes, decorations, and gifts.

But owner Gina Mueller said neighborhood shops also contribute to the community.

"We're able to give back, support charities, and help people in need," said Mueller.

And local owners said it's those small businesses that make hometowns, like the lake area, so unique.

"That's one of the reasons we wanted to open here, because we wanted great shopping in our local community," said McMullen.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

