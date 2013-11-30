Fire destroys DeQuincy home Friday night - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fire destroys DeQuincy home Friday night

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

The American Red Cross of Southwest Louisiana is assisting a family, after a fire destroyed their DeQuincy home late Friday night.

The Red Cross is providing food, clothing, and other essential items to the family. They were also on-hand last night helping firefighters.

According to Joe Johnson, Red Cross disaster program specialist, "Last night we provided firefighters with coffee and some snacks to make sure they stay energized enough to do what they do to put the fire out and save life and property."

Johnson says most people know the Red Cross from large-scale disasters like hurricanes and tornados, "However, the most common disaster that we respond to is house fires."

In fact, Johnson says they respond to a house fire in the lake area every 36 hours.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Family members today told KPLC no one was injured in the fire, but they returned today to look for their chihuahua.

Johnson says anyone can help families that have been a victim of a disaster, like a house fire, by making a donation.

The Red Cross only accepts monetary donations.

To donate:

-Text: Red Cross to 90999 (one-time $10 donation)

-Visit www.redcross.org

-Drop off donations: 3512 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA 

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

