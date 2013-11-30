'Thanks-for-Giving' cheer camp gives back

Cheerleaders from Core Athletics in DeRidder volunteered their Saturday morning to teaching.

Proceeds from the first annual ‘Thanks-for-Giving' cheer camp also went towards a good cause.

Although it wasn't quite work, the girls had a lot of fun Saturday morning, learning dance moves to the song "Rock the Hair".

It was a fitting song for today's cheer camp.

And the best part about today's event is that all proceeds benefit Colors for a Cause.

Todd Parker, president of Colors for a Cause Louisiana explains, they're, "an organization based in SWLA that provides financial assistance to families fighting cancer."

He added, "We mainly highlight children fighting cancer, help those families with travel expenses, rent, utilities, things like that."

Coach Raymond and his cheerleaders volunteered their time today working with girls four to 13, which they say they were glad to do.

"It feels really good because I'm helping a good cause and it's really fun to be out here," said cheer camp volunteer Sarah Reviel.

Parents say they too were happy to support the cause.

"I brought out my daughter Haven Myers and her cousins. We like to help out any way we can," said Asha Myers.

And their being there did help.

"The entry fee that all the participants paid will be donated to our assistance program. And we're also going to use a portion of those proceeds to help with our Christmas outreach program which provides Christmas to families that have a child fighting cancer," explained Parker.

It was the first annual ‘Thanks-for-Giving' cheer camp. And organizers say they hope for a bigger turn-out each year.

But today's participants say they had fun – whether it was learning a cheer, practicing back walk-over's, or enjoying jump time.

Organizers say they plan to host another cheer camp benefit for Colors for a Cause Louisiana, sometime in January.

