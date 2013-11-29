Black Friday kicks off for the second day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Black Friday kicks off for the second day

(Source: MGN Online/Polycart/Creative Commons) (Source: MGN Online/Polycart/Creative Commons)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Last night it was a race for the best deals on Thanksgiving.

"She has waited in line since five for a gun safe," said Vicky Rock.

Today, the crowds are still big and the deals are bigger.

"I got some cheap stuff, that's what it's all about I guess," said Jamie Young.

Just like many shoppers on Thanksgiving, it was still all about the Christmas gifts on Black Friday.

"I want to find cheap deals for my family so I can get them presents for less money," said Melissa Toups.

While these shoppers did not make last night's 8 p.m. opening, they said sales were still just as good.

"We got some purses that were supposed to be 40 dollars, except they were like 20 dollars," said Paige Reeves.

The many deals and the many shoppers is what mall officials said made this two-day shopping event a success.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

 

